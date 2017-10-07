  ||    7 October 2017 @ 03:29

ROBINSON KUNDA and CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka
NATIONAL team doctor George Magwende has given the Chipolopolo a clean bill of health ahead of today’s crucial 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) communications manager Desmond Katongo said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Magwende has declared all the players fit for battle.
Katongo said Austria-based striker Patson Daka is the only one who had a minor knock during training on Thursday but has since recovered and resumed light training.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
