  ||    7 October 2017 @ 13:27

Cholera has broken out in Lusaka with nine confirmed cases in Chipata Compound. Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Maximilioan Bweupe has confirmed in a statement that Chipata level one hospital has received nine cases of cholera and that the first case was recorded on October 4 2017 Dr Bweupe says the affected areas are Mazyopa, Chipata, Kabanana and SOS village.

Read the full Article » QFM RADIO «
Home » News » Headlines »
QFM Radio Independent radio station.