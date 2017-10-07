Cholera has broken out in Lusaka with nine confirmed cases in Chipata Compound. Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Maximilioan Bweupe has confirmed in a statement that Chipata level one hospital has received nine cases of cholera and that the first case was recorded on October 4 2017 Dr Bweupe says the affected areas are Mazyopa, Chipata, Kabanana and SOS village.

