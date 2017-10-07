By CHILA NAMAIKO –

PARLIAMENT heard yesterday that Zambia will continue to engage in political and economic interaction within the region and the world at large to accelerate its development process of the nation through diplomacy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has, meanwhile, urged citizens to put the country first for a common purpose of aspiring for a deep sense of patriotism.

Mr Kalaba said as principal custodian of Zambia’s diplomacy, the ministry would ensure President Edgar Lungu continued to undertake strategic visits and host his counterparts.

He said in a ministerial statement that this was in an unending quest to pursue and safeguard the country’s national interests as prescribed in the 7th National Development Plan.

The minister said it was only by interaction with the international community that Zambia could meet its Foreign Policy objectives to advance its national interests.

“His Excellency President Lungu has demonstrated his unwavering commitment for the attainment of Zambia’s development aspirations, which include improved health, good education and improved service provision for our people, overall growth of the country’s economy and indeed the maintenance of peace and security in the region,” Mr Kalaba said.

He said the visits undertaken by President Lungu symbolised a major shift of how Zambia was leveraging her geographical position and strategic international relations.

This was in order to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as enhance inter and intra-regional trade under the spirit of South-to-South cooperation.

Mr Kalaba said the benefits of in-bound and out-bound visits by Mr Lungu and the foreign heads of State could be now or long-term and bring both tangible and intangible results.

The invitations extended to President Lungu by his counterparts also took cognisance of the country’s contribution shaping the socio-economic development agenda of the region and the continent, and active involvement in peace, security and reconstruction efforts on the continent.

At the August 2017, 37th SADC Ordinary Summit, Zambia was unanimously elected as one of the three members of Organ Troika on politics, defence and security cooperation.

President Lungu also undertook to hold closed-door discussions with SADC chairperson Jacob Zuma after the Double Troika Summit over the political and security situation not only for Lesotho, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Lungu, among his recent key engagements, were attending a high-level general debate of the 72nd Session of the United General Assembly last month, inauguration ceremony of new Angolan President Joao Lourenco and the 51st independence anniversary of Botswana.

Mr Kalaba said both countries valued economic importance and longstanding bilateral ties, which should flourish.

He said President Lungu would not be derailed by detractors in his quest to enhance economic cooperation to attract foreign investment in his undertakings.

The minister was responding to a follow-up from Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, who accused the President of undertaking many trips in a short period compared to late Michael Sata.

