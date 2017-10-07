Dear editor,

PEOPLE who are complaining about national team coach dropping midfielder Rainford Kalaba and others should be reminded that Kalaba has done his part.

Kalaba has played in the national team for more than 10 years. It’s good the national team coach has decided to press the button and given chance to the young stars. Young stars like Rodrick Kabwe, Brian Mwila, Fashion Sakala, Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Justine Shonga, Ernest Mbewe and Augustine Mulenga have shown that they are ready to play at the higher level. Lastly, the experience people are talking about is still there. We have players with vast experience in the team like Kondwani Mtonga, Chisamba Lungu, Stopilla Sunzu and Kennedy Mweene.KENNEDY MUNYEMESHANdola

