Kalaba has played his part
Dear Zambia
- Almost 80% of African honey has pesticidesby bitter sweet on 6th October 2017, 21:48
- Craw hammer trades school Chingolaby Concrete Mixer Banda on 6th October 2017, 21:16
- How long do you reckon it will take Zambia to launch our 1stby Day dreamer on 6th October 2017, 18:13
- One thing bazungu do better than we bafilikaby Let's face it on 6th October 2017, 15:22
- People who are monogamous are happier than the promiscuousby 100 on 6th October 2017, 15:04
- I need helpby on 6th October 2017, 12:18
- Any black Zambian who got rid of acne?by on 6th October 2017, 10:52
- In America, now is time to listen to 'Natural Mystic' by Bobby fine-tuned on 6th October 2017, 02:55
- I need super strong glue as soon as possibleby Jabesi on 6th October 2017, 00:20
- These 2 vi bazungu, Beyonc & Jay Z are living large mweeby I have 2 licenses to kill Lechwe this hunting season on 5th October 2017, 22:32
Africa News
- Sudan sanctions: US lifts most economic restrictions after two decades
- Under-17 World Cup: Ghana beat Colombia as Mali lose to Paraguay
- Zimbabwe succession row: Grace Mugabe warns of coup plot
- What's Up Africa: Are supermarkets or African mothers causing an obesity crisis?
- Zambian farmer: 'Water is becoming a problem'
Business News
- Dollar's prospects rest on Trump's choice of Fed chair - Financial Times
- Switch, Inc. Is A Potentially Lucrative IPO - Seeking Alpha
- Firm Behind 'Fearless Girl' Statue Underpaid Female, Black Execs, US Says - NPR
- Elon Musk: Tesla can help fix Puerto Rico's ruined electrical grid - USA TODAY
- Hurricanes Harvey, Irma sink US payrolls in September - Reuters
World News
- New Orleans, Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nate - CNN
- How Catalonia separatists pulled off vote despite crackdown - Washington Post
- The world has some 15000 nuclear weapons. This year's Nobel Peace Prize honors the quest to abolish all of them. - Washington Post
- US and South Korea to "engage soon" on KORUS amendments - just-style.com
- As Putin Turns 65, His Power Is Slowly Waning - Bloomberg
Science News
- TC4: How NASA Plans to Test its Planetary Defense Systems on Close-Approach Asteroid - Newsweek
- Focus: Three-Way Detection of Gravitational Waves - Physics
- There's a Climate Bomb Under Your Feet - Bloomberg
- New study proposes a giant, space-based solar flare shield for earth - Phys.Org
- NASA's Mars Odyssey Snaps Its First Images of Moon Phobos - Space.com
