NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati says Government is working out modalities to allow the local authority to issue municipal bonds through the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), to help them raise funds for implementation of various projects.

Mr Mutati said Government has undertaken measures aimed at encouraging listings, including banks that have been slow. “We had an indaba four weeks ago on the capital markets and undertook some measures that we are going to implement, including the listing of banks that have been a bit slow,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

