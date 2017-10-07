STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu yesterday met the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) national governing council and encouraged them to continuously repackage their message and mission.

According to Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, President Lungu said repackaging what the APRM stands for will remain active in the minds of the people. President Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations, Amos Chanda, said President Lungu engaged in a frank conversation with the APRM national governing council on a broad range of issues.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

