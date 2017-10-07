TIZ says President Edgar Lungu must fire Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo and his lands counterpart Jean Kapata because maintaining them will erode the public’s confidence in his Cabinet. And TIZ has challenged Chishimba Kambwili to report all cases of corruption to relevant authorities if he is genuinely concerned about the fight against the vice.

