By JAMES KUNDA –

A MAN in Lusaka’s Meanwood-Ibex Hill area has allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old girlfriend and injured their two-year-old daughter after she attempted to collect the girl from his home.

Shinka Kaputo, 34, of an unknown house number in Meanwood, on Thursday allegedly shot Precious Mangesana, also of an unknown abode but in Lusaka West area, in the neck using a pistol.

The baby, aged two years and seven months, was also shot in the neck and a bullet was stuck in her neck.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the bullet that lodged in the girl’s neck had been extracted by medical personnel at Fairview Hospital in Lusaka and her condition was listed as stable.

Ms Katongo said the victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick the daughter from her father’s residence when the incident happened.

She said Precious sustained a bullet wound in the neck and was found lying in a pool of blood at the scene of the crime by the police officers who went there after a tip from one of the accused person’s in-laws.

Ms Katongo said the pistol which was allegedly used by the suspect was recovered from the scene of crime with 10 rounds of ammunition.

She said the accused person had been detained in police custody, while the body of the deceased was lying in the University Teaching Hospitals mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

