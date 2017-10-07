NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A TWO-YEAR-OLD baby is nursing a bullet wound at Fairview Hospital in Lusaka after her father reportedly accidently shot her during a Thursday night brawl in which the child’s mother was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in Ibex Meanwood.

Custody of the child is believed to have triggered the misunderstanding between 34-year-old Nshinka Kaputu, a Lusaka businessman and proprietor of ArdenPay, and his girlfriend Precious Mangesana (pictured), 26, a customer retention consultant at MultiChoice Zambia. Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that the baby’s condition is stable but Fairview Hospital authorities declined to give details on the matter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

