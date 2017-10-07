  ||    7 October 2017 @ 22:28

Substitute Alexander Iwobi score a second half goal to book Nigeria a place at the Russia World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Zambia in Uyo. Zambians will, however, cry foul for a crucial decision that ruled Augustine Mulenga’s first half goal offiside. The Nigerians move to 13 points with a game to spare while second placed Zambia is stuck on seven points.

