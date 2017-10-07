Dear editor,

THE letter written by a worried parent of Kafue headline ‘Pupils sleeping on the floor at Chongwe Secondary School’ and published in Zambia Daily Mail dated August 17, 2017 cannot go without comment.

In the first place the parent alleged that his Grade 12 son spent nights on the floor in the first week of opening due to shortage of mattresses which he alleged were rented out to a named university for their residential school. The letter further went on to accuse the same school of charging exorbitant fees and yet fail to buy mattresses for its students. It is from this that I am compelled to write to your paper that the accusations are all false. Firstly, Chongwe Secondary School has enough mattresses for every pupil in boarding. On the contrary, Chalimbana University students who were using Chongwe Secondary School for residential school are the ones who were coming with mattresses because those for the school were of poor quality and the student population is higher than that of pupils. It is evident that this parent didn’t even reach the school but wrote the letter on hearsay. The school has an open-door policy and parents can interact with teachers at various fora. Each house has a tutor who works 24/7, and there are teachers on duty who are in school even on weekends. Besides, there are house prefects to attend to fellow pupils. Therefore, my advice to parents is that they should not rush to the media with half data to expose their ignorance to the public. The school administration is trying to bring sanity to the school and need support from all well-meaning parents.CONCERNED CITIZENChongwe

