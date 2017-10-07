STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTRY of Labour and Social Security permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga says Government will soon review the minimum wage after tripartite consultations in an effort to promote decent work.

Today is World Day for Decent Work.

Mr Mulenga said in an interview yesterday that Government is committed to the `Decent Work’ agenda and wants people to be paid good wages so that the vulnerable are protected. “We want to pay workers a living wage but the minimum wage is a balancing act. We don’t want to kill budding industries. So we have been having tripartite consultations to review the minimum wage, which was last reviewed in 2012,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

