CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

WORLD Teachers’ Day celebrations ended in tragedy for a 25-year-old teacher at Lwansa Primary School in Chembe district as he drowned while swimming in Luapula River.

Sampa Chisanga of Chabala village died while on a swimming exploit with friends as a way of commemorating their day. Luapula Province commissioner of police Hudson Namachila said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened around 16:00 hours on Thursday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

