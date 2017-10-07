CECILIA ZULU, LusakaZAMBIA 7 LUSAKA 5

UNDER-17 women national team on Thursday warmed up for next Saturday’s Uruguay World Cup preliminary round first leg against Botswana with a win over Lusaka Select in a friendly at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Daliso Kapindula scored a brace while Christabel Phiri, Rhoda Nakanyika, Ochumba Oseke, Mariam Moono and Salome Phiri contributed a goal each to boost morale in camp. Zambia host Botswana in the first leg. And coach Kaluba Kangwa expressed happiness at the performance of the team.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

