CECILIA ZULU, LusakaZAMBIA 7 LUSAKA 5
UNDER-17 women national team on Thursday warmed up for next Saturday’s Uruguay World Cup preliminary round first leg against Botswana with a win over Lusaka Select in a friendly at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Daliso Kapindula scored a brace while Christabel Phiri, Rhoda Nakanyika, Ochumba Oseke, Mariam Moono and Salome Phiri contributed a goal each to boost morale in camp.
Zambia host Botswana in the first leg.
And coach Kaluba Kangwa expressed happiness at the performance of the team.
