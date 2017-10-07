The University of Zambia Researchers and Lecturers Unions (UNZALARU) has promised to withdraw from all exams related activities and meetings if management does not pay them their salaries till the end of the month. Speaking in an interview with QTV News, UNZALARU Publicity Secretary Moffat Moyo says the union has an understanding with management that when salaries of the previous month are not paid on the third day of the following month, lecturers have a right to withdraw their Labour. He says the institution can only listen or to adhere when the union withdraws all exams related activities and meetings.

