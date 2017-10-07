ALEX NJOVU, Uyo, Nigeria

ZAMBIA’S battle for World Cup qualification against Nigeria this evening awkwardly sits between a milestone and familiar doom for the Chipolopolo.

Not because there is no belief in the resurgence of the team but because of the team’s historical procedure of lumbering past the World Cups as though the country was barred from making any appearance – even a maiden one. Zambia have been desolate in years even when the country played with élan, from the days of Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu through to the era of Kalusha Bwalya at the turn of the millennium.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

