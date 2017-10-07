  ||    7 October 2017 @ 10:29

Zambia faces Nigeria this afternoon away in a must win Russia 2018 Group B clash at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Both sides come into this titanic clash on the back of a good run of results with Nigeria having tucked away a win and a draw over Cameroun in the last round of qualifiers over Cameroun while Zambia bagged six points over Algeria. The infusion of U-20 starlets that won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and had a quarterfinal finish at the FIFA World Cup has given Zambia a reinvigorated outlook with their race to Russia revived.

