Zambia faces Nigeria this afternoon away in a must win Russia 2018 Group B clash at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Both sides come into this titanic clash on the back of a good run of results with Nigeria having tucked away a win and a draw over Cameroun in the last round of qualifiers over Cameroun while Zambia bagged six points over Algeria. The infusion of U-20 starlets that won the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and had a quarterfinal finish at the FIFA World Cup has given Zambia a reinvigorated outlook with their race to Russia revived.

