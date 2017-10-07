The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) has urged Zambians to rise and demand for accountability from government. ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape says Zambians should be more sensitive to issues that contribute to the development of the country. He says the decision by the government to purchase 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million was not carefully considered.

