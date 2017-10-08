Godly Counsel with PASTOR PHILLIP KATAIDEAR pastor,

Thank you for the good work you are doing. I have a matter of concern. A colleague of mine wants to get a loan from one of the microfinance institutions in Lusaka and he has asked me to sign for him as guarantor but I am hesitant to do so.

What is your advice? Please urgently help me.Ans: It is a wonderful thing to help friends but we have to be cautious of the kind of help they need especially where it involves financial matters. Let’s first establish who a guarantor is. From the bussinessdictionary.com, a guarantor is defined as a person who agrees to repay the borrower’s debt should the borrower default on agreed repayment. The Bible advises as follows: “It is poor judgment to countersign another’s note, to become responsible for his debts”. Proverbs 17:18 (TLB) Borrowing the facts from the definition and the Bible verse, wisdom has to be applied here. Some of the microfinance institutions lending funds do evaluate and value the property you possess as guarantor in an event that the loanee defaults, they will grab your property. This, therefore, calls for application of your intelligence to analyse pros and cons of your friend’s request. In your analysis, consider the credit worthiness of your friend. The questions to ponder include; do you know his past financial record in as far as debt is concerned? Have you ever or has anybody lent money to him and has paid back without being pressured? What do you know about him concerning debt repayment? Further, look at his morals, character and integrity. Can he be trusted with money or property as a steward? What is the money for? Is it for business or consumption? After you are through with your analysis, think about the consequences should he default on the agreed repayment, you will be responsible. If your heart is not at peace, politely excuse yourself from this commitment. Explicitly explain why you cannot commit yourself to such a deal. Without wasting his time, let him know it’s not doable! It is not sin to decline – in fact it is safe for you, your property and family. However, if you feel at peace to assist, kindly go ahead and be of help to him. Who am I to hinder you? Blessings! ****How can I overcome sexual addiction? Dear pastor, I am a young man engulfed in sexual addiction. Why are we as young people so fascinated with graphic sexual images? If I’m a Christian, why do I still do this? Why hasn’t God given me the strength to stop?Ans: Dear one, thanks. We acknowledge the true nature of those thoughts and seek to fully understand where they come from. Or else, how can we break free from their bondage if we ignore the grip they have on us? While God is perfectly capable of miraculously delivering us from our sexual addictions, this isn’t usually how the process works. God invites us to fully participate in this healing work with him for our own growth and benefit. A significant amount of soul work on our part is necessary, or else we will never move past the pain of addiction. First step is to admit you are powerless over your addictions and compulsive behaviours and that your life has become unmanageable. Here is what Paul said about himself: “I know that nothing good lives in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out”. (Romans 7:18) Next believe that a power greater than ourselves can restore you to sanity. “For it is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose – Philippians 2:13.” Make a decision to turn your life and wills over to the care of God – (Romans 12:1). Make a searching and fearless moral inventory of yourself. “Let us examine our ways and test them, and let us return to the Lord – Lamentations 3:40.” Be entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character. Humbly ask him to remove all your shortcomings. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness”. (1 John 1:9). Finally, let the word of Christ dwell in you richly. (Colossians 3:16). Blessings! ****You do not give tithe but simply return it!Dear pastor, I read the letter on tithing with keen interest. The man complaining about money lacks information on tithe. First of all, you do not give tithe but simply RETURN it; you only give offering. Tithe is NOT ours but belongs to God, and as such, we need to return it to Him. Your response was correct but you too, used wrong terminology (giving instead of returning). Emphasise the need for trade of some kind for additional income and remember to use the correct terminology (returning tithe not giving tithe). Thank you. ****LOVE LINES:Dear pastor, I am lady aged 30 looking for a man aged 39 -40, a Ndola resident. 0973-664189 I am a man aged 45 looking for a life woman to marry, who is on ART. Contact 0967-483010. I am a woman with one child looking for a man to marry, serious and God fearing. Working or doing business. 0955- 024223, 0968-418140. I am a woman aged 38 looking for a male friend aged 40 – 50, somebody who doesn’t drink beer or smokes and should be God-fearing person based in Ndola. 0950-960810. I am lady aged 28 looking for a serious single man of any race aged 29-45 without children. Anyone interested call 0976-219127, no time wasters. ****TIP OF THE WEEKMarriage: Infidelity: You have to forgive your spouse before you can trust him or her again. Blessings!More answers in the next edition and ensure you get a copy every Sunday. Meanwhile let’s continue interacting via email pkatai@yahoo.com or thabokatai@gmail.com or sms 0967/0955-778068. Emailing is encouraged for quick response.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

