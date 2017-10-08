  ||    8 October 2017 @ 07:29

CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka
CHOLERA has broken out in Lusaka district with Chipata Level-One Hospital recording nine cases so far.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Maximillian Bweupe said in a statement yesterday that the first case was recorded on Wednesday.
Dr Bweupe said the affected areas so far are Chipata, Mazyopa, and Kabanana townships as well as SOS Children’s Village.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
