CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

CHOLERA has broken out in Lusaka district with Chipata Level-One Hospital recording nine cases so far.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Maximillian Bweupe said in a statement yesterday that the first case was recorded on Wednesday. Dr Bweupe said the affected areas so far are Chipata, Mazyopa, and Kabanana townships as well as SOS Children’s Village.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

