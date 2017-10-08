Cholera cases in Lusaka have increased to eleven from yesterday’s nine cases recorded in Lusaka’s Chipata Compound. Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has told Journalists in Lusaka after visiting the affected areas that so far there are no deaths recorded. Dr. Chilufya says the Ministry of Health has since put Lusaka on Cholera alert.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

