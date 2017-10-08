Game ON! with BENEDICT TEMBO

ORDINARILY, today’s MTN Super Division round 30 fixtures should have been postponed to either Wednesday or next weekend.

If there is a period when clubs require their best players, it is this time of the season when the race for title or to beat relegation gets tougher. Unfortunately, some clubs will do without their key players today as they were involved in national duty yesterday. The reason is simple: the Football Association of Zambia cannot continue running on a weekend when the national soccer team is involved in World Cup qualifiers. Some clubs, such as defending champions Zanaco, will sacrifice the services of goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, defender Ziyo Tembo, midfielders Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe in their encounter at Napsa Stars this afternoon at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. Similarly, title contenders Power Dynamos will suffer the absence of goalkeeper Allan Chibwe, newly-signed defender Isaac Shamujompa and goal hunter Alex Ng’onga. Yet, Zesco United who also will be without Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila, Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu, John Ching’andu and other foreign players, have had their match against Kabwe Warriors postponed. The match between Konkola Blades and Buildcon has also been deferred as the latter have most of their foreign players doing duty for their countries of origin. League leaders Green Buffaloes will play Real Nakonde without Adrian Chama while Nkana host Lusaka Dynamos with Donashano Malama out on Chipolopolo duty. While Zanaco can play without their star players, it may not be the same with other clubs like Power, who need their goal-getter Ngo’nga around as they seek the elusive league title. It is not just the clubs which will miss the players; fans, too, will miss some of their favourite players. The absence of some players will therefore affect attendance and ultimately gate-takings. Some clubs need every ngwee from the gates and the absence of their key players will affect their revenue. Given this scenario, FAZ should have shifted all the games to another date to allow clubs to have their best players available. The World Cup qualifiers are sanctioned by FIFA and since FAZ is an affiliate, it is expected that FAZ should accordingly abide by international norms by deferring league and cup matches away from the international calendar. The FIFA World Cup is an event embodied in the FIFA statutes and, therefore, there is moral justification for the rescheduling of matches. World Cup qualifiers take priority over matches in the national championship or cup competition. The participation of our senior men’s national team in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers is enough justification to postpone the matches so that clubs with players doing duty are not disadvantaged. This allows both players and clubs to focus on their tasks at hand. Clubs release their players to allow for the men’s national team to prepare for their home and away qualifier matches without interruptions. Besides, the players are on the clubs’ payroll and should account for every hour to justify their earnings. A lot was expected from this FAZ leadership by aligning the local calendar to the Confederation of African Football and FIFA schedules. It can no longer be business as usual as far as management of the league is concerned. Stakeholders expect a change in approach.For comments: bt@daily-mail.co.zm, 0955-750451

