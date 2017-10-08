MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Matero local court has dissolved the marriage of a 19-year-old woman of 10 miles in Lusaka after her husband married a second wife using proceeds realised from their tomato farming business.

Judith Banda, who married Lackson Mwanza in 2013, and has one child with him, had sued for divorce, which magistrate Miyanda Banda sitting with Ronnie Shamfwesa granted and further advised Mwanza to compensate her with K 4,000 and K 250 monthly for child maintenance. Banda told the court that Mwanza has never bought food for her and their child since last year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

