STAFF REPORTER, Lusaka

FORGET about the obvious girl standing on the street corner in a skimpy dress, fishnet tights and high heels waving your car down for a sex-for-cash encounter; such meetings or hook-ups are now happening on social media platforms.

The red light district has become virtual. You can no longer deny it, sex networks on Facebook and WhatsApp groups have now become a growing trend in Zambia. Some of these groups are run by women or sex-connectors who act as pimps, linking young women to men willing to pay for sex. One group has as many as 3,368 members. On Facebook, the agents freely advertise their service. “Ladies with own accommodation to warm you up and get your blood running,” says one post. Another says: “Inbox for hook-up, K250 with my own room.” “I have a sugar daddy, serious ladies or girls, inbox me to get connected to him.” Some women, however, advertise their service themselves, even offering free sex. “Anyone to [have sex with] me for free this weekend?” someone posted. Another girl from Kaunda Square posted: “Inbox, we make a deal. You only need to have a K150 for a room then I tell you what I want, not money. Try me, I get to give you sex and you need to give me something in return, not money.” Another posted: “Admin hide my ID, I am a 28-year-old woman from Emmasdale, I want a simple man to have a secret relationship with not for money but someone I can call every time I want extra sex. He should be mature, able to keep secrets, please, don’t connect me to so many men but just one. And one more thing, I am not a sugar mummy or rich, I am just looking for extra sex and not from a rich person but a simple guy from the compound, not someone who loves money but who is a sex addict like me.” An undercover reporter posing as a client contacted four women working as sex agents or sex connectors, and after paying connection fees ranging from K50 to K150, they provided contact details of the girls, including college students from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and Evelyn Hone College in Lusaka. When asked if they could arrange a 17-year-old girl, all the agents contacted said they could. One of the agents contacted, whose identity cannot be revealed, but who we refer to as Jean, arranged a student from NIPA. The student called Bee (real name withheld), is studying information technology at the institution and agreed to meet. “First I need to clear my assignments,” she says. Bee is a vibrant 21-year-old who loves to party. She says she engages in prostitution for money. “We do what we do because of money, it’s not that we enjoy it. Where do you expect us to get money, it’s better than stealing,” says Bee. But she also admits that some girls do it for pleasure. “Some do it for desire, others it’s for money,” she says. Bee, herself, seems to find thrill in illicit sex. On June 2, Bee helped to organise a stripper party in a private apartment in Roma, attended by her college mates and some men from the United Kingdom with free-for-all-sex and cocaine. The party was also attended by a son of a high ranking politician. Bee has also engaged in group sex before. Asked about her parents, Bee replied: “My mother trusts me very much and she doesn’t know what I do.” Jean was also able to connect the undercover reporter with two other women, one called Izu and another called Juicy – obviously not their real names. Izu is a 23-year-old single mother who plans to go to college. She has an innocent look, but her innocence does not go beyond her benign face. “I know I have this innocent look, but I can be nasty,” she says. Apart from selling her body in prostitution, Izu also sells nude pictures of herself for K10, K50 and videos for K100. Izu works as an agent for a money transfer agency. Jean, who says she is a third-year economics student at the University of Zambia (UNZA), could not disclose exactly how many girls are in her network, but she says they are a lot. She says she has girls from NIPA, Makeni School of Nursing and the Zambia Institute of Business College Trust. She grades her girls in three classes – high, medium and low – depending on their looks. A high class girl can cost from upwards of K500, and more depending on the time spent with her. The agents conduct their business in secrecy, but with much cajoling, one of them agreed to meet for an interview, but on condition that her identity is not revealed. She chose “Johann” as her pseudonym. From her crammed two-roomed house in Kaunda Square Stage One, Johann explained her trade. She has been in the trade for six years now, and makes about K1,500 per month. “We do it for privacy because some men can’t go to a bar, a brothel or street and get a woman,” she says. Johann says some of her clients are prominent people, but she refuses to disclose any names. She claims she has about 200 girls in her network, including students. Currently, she has five female students she works with from Evelyn Hone Collage and four from the Zambia Centre of Accountancy Studies (ZCAS). “I have three girls at NIPA who are available, and there is one at UNZA, but she lives in Chelston,” Johann says. Johann says some men prefer having sex with students from their hostel rooms. Among the girls on Johann’s hook-up list are a few lesbians and bisexuals. “You can’t walk into a street and find a lesbian,” she says. Johann once posted on her page: “Any bisexual or straight guys to [have sex with a] shemale and a 17-year-old girl can call me now.” Shemale is a term used in sex work to describe a trans-gender woman with male genitalia and female sex characteristics. Johann herself is a shemale. Some agents also try to recruit women to engage in pornography. “Wonderful news…my lady from Norway who is in Lusaka…looking for ladies to pose for nude pics no face showing K12,600 and some that may want to take it a little further and do scene acting porn K36,300…this is not for Zambia. All material she’s taking to Norway,” someone posted. But even an illegal service has some unsatisfied customers who cannot hide their frustration. One disappointed man posted: “Customer service from these hookup agents is absolutely terrible and pathetically slow. Some of us have very short windows in which to engage in [sex] so it’s annoying that you have to wait for response. If they were as efficient in hooking us up as they are in asking for airtime (or that con they call a connection fee)…we would be much happier. Also have some variety. Some chicks are not worth the cash you demand for.” Zambia has strict laws against prostitution, including those who knowingly live off the prostitution of another person. The Penal Code prescribes punishment of up to 15 years for a person found guilty of abetting prostitution, while those engaging children in prostitution can be imprisoned for life.

