MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD woman of Kabanana township in Lusaka who was seeking for marriage reconciliation, which was however dismissed by the Matero local court in her testimony accused her husband of measuring every amount of food in the house.

Matildah Sakala told magistrate Miyanda Banda who was sitting with Pauline Newa be it tomatoes or slices of bread, her husband Christopher Sakala, wants each and every one of them to be accounted for. “My husband has never showed me his salary since we got married; he buys everything from mealie-meal to onion and only allows me to cook,” Matildah, who has two children with her husband, explained. “He tells me the number of tomatoes I should to use in a given type of relish.”http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

