United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has said that the intimidation of media houses by the PF government must end immediately. Reacting to reports that the Independent Broadcasting Authority had summoned Prime TV to appear before its licensing committee over alleged abrogation of broadcasting laws, Mr Hichilema advised the IBA to stay away from being used by the PF.adding that the IBA must distance itself from the PF and it’s suffocation of the media by allowing the fourth estate (Media) to operate independently. Mr Hichilema insisted that media houses must be allowed to operate freely as part of the democratic process that ensures checks and balances in any country.

