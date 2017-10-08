  ||    8 October 2017 @ 04:35

President Edgar Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda has disclosed that Higer is one of the three companies that asked State House for clearance to sue politicians accusing them of corruption. Last week, Chanda came under fire after he made a statement to the effect that some companies asked for State House permission to sue their accusers.

