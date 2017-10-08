CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A BROTHER and sister have been fined K1,000 for defamation of character in the Mansa local court for alleging that their neighbour is a prostitute who has gone on to infect a lot of people in the neighbourhood with HIV.

Loveless Chama, 42, of Chief Kalasa Lunkangaba's area of Mansa district in Luapula Province, had sued Barbara Mambwe and Augustine Kalonde, both 25, seeking compensation her for what she called were insults hurled at her. Chama told senior local court magistrate Leontina Zaloumis sitting with magistrate Margaret Sankalimba that on September 11, she was at her house when the two sat on her veranda without her permission.

