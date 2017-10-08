YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has called for active citizen participation in securing the country’s peace and security.

Mr Lungu says citizens’ involvement in ‘policing’ is cardinal for the security wings to effectively execute their mandate. The President said this in Lusaka on Friday evening during a fundraising dinner for the construction of a police post in Kanyama constituency.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

