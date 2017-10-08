  ||    8 October 2017 @ 06:29

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Lungu has called for active citizen participation in securing the country’s peace and security.

Mr Lungu says citizens’ involvement in ‘policing’ is cardinal for the security wings to effectively execute their mandate.
The President said this in Lusaka on Friday evening during a fundraising dinner for the construction of a police post in Kanyama constituency.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
