MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu yesterday participated in a seven-kilometre walk during the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) Inter-Company Relay (ICR) with a call to organisers to make the event an annual one.

And John Mwale of Chingola Municipal Council won the 12.5 kilometres race. The inaugural event, held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, attracted high-profile personnel from Government and the private sector.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

