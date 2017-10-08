  ||    8 October 2017 @ 15:09

A container loaded with illegally cultivated Mukula logs is packed at Lusaka’s Garden Compound Police Station. According to a News Diggers! investigation, however, the truck has not been impounded for transporting illegal goods, but there is an ownership dispute among the powers that be, while the dealers have turned against each other.

