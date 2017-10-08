  ||    8 October 2017 @ 09:27

Super Eagles of Nigeria has made it to the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo. It was a second successive 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier ,Nigeria came off tops against Zambia.  

