04 October, 2017 (Lusaka)-The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has expressed concern over the fracas involving Hon. Bowman Lusambo, Hon. Jean Kapata and Hon. Chishimba Kabwili where the trio have been reported to have engaged in physical and war of words . FODEP Executive Director Mr. Chimfwembe Mweenge said the report is truly regrettable and concerning and not what is expected of Members of Parliament. Mr. Chimfwembe noted that the term Honorable is not for decoration but a honor bestowed on a respectable representative of the electorates. That is why this event is regrettable and concerning. Mr. Chimfwembe further called upon the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini to set the record straight by invoking punishment equal to the misconduct which has attracted public ridicule not only on the parties involved but equally on the dignity of the House. As FODEP we are anticipating that the Speaker will be firm, impartial and forthright by ensuring that a wrong seed is not sown. If this matter is allowed to rest without quick restitution to a wronged party fundamental human rights such as freedom of expression would be contrived which by extension may result in inadequate representation of people in the House.

