Spider's Web with CHEELA CHILALA

DURING my junior secondary school years at Lusaka’s Kamwala Secondary School, I undertook a trip to the village in Chikankata. Being my first time at the village, I had wrong notions about village life and villagers.

I assumed, for instance, that because I was from the city, I knew better than the village boys. As it turned out, my assumption of being more knowledgeable was only true in so far as we discussed city life. I was very ignorant when it came to discussions centred on village life and the culture of my people. The worst part was I could not even speak Tonga properly. I was in the village, not in the city, so I was the ignorant one. The other boys laughed at the way I spoke Tonga, and quite often corrected my phoney pronunciation. That was not all; I knew nothing about cattle and how to herd them. One particular boy taunted me so much about my ignorance that, when a cow chewed his shirt, which he had taken off while we played football on a makeshift ground in the bush, I laughed my head off just to get back at him. I learnt, from that experience, that knowledge is relative, as is ignorance. In the city, I was knowledgeable, but in the village, I was just an ignorant city boy. It is good to go to school and pursue a career, but it is important to realise that school in itself does not prepare us enough for the challenges of life. There are other things in life which are important but which we can never learn in school. It is critical to realise that none of us knows everything, none of us knows everything even about the little we know, and that learning is a lifelong process. It does not help to only accumulate book knowledge and yet know nothing about your own people and culture. You will become dysfunctional. What values will you impart onto your children if you yourself are ignorant about the values of your own people? That one trip also taught me that knowledge can come even from sources we do not value. Do not look down on anyone simply because they are less educated, or even not educated. There are some things they know which you do not know, and which you may need to learn from them. Sometimes, we think we know when in fact we do not know. As Daniel Boorstin, the renowned writer, once said: “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.” There is no end to learning, which is why education is a lifelong process. Do not confine yourself to only reading to pass an examination or to learn more only about your field of work. It is important to read and learn about other areas of knowledge. The first step to acquisition of knowledge is acknowledging and accepting the fact that we are ignorant on a particular issue and need to learn. It calls for a humble attitude and readiness to listen while those more knowledgeable than us speak. We must learn from those who have been before us, those who have a proven track record in a particular field. We should be ready and humble enough to listen to mentors. Isaac Newton, the world-famous scientist, once said: “If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.” Are there people who can truly be called giants in a particular area of knowledge? Identify the giant in your area of interest and perch on their shoulders.cheelafkc@yahoo.co.uk

