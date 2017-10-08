ALEX NJOVU, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, NigeriaNIGERIA 1 ZAMBIA 0

ZAMBIA last night failed to exorcise the ghost that has haunted their World Cup qualification when Nigeria slammed the door behind them and cruised to Russia, with a game to spare.

“We played the best game in the series [World Cup race]. The goal Mulenga scored could have stood. This team will be ready to win the Africa Cup in the near future. I am proud of them,” Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda said. Nigeria have 13 points, six better than second-placed Zambia.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

