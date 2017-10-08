STAFF REPORTERS, Lusaka

THE Sunday Mail, using an undercover reporter posing as a client, has uncovered sex rings in Lusaka involving college girls and girls as young as 17 years old.

Most of the sex rings are being run by women. Prostitution is illegal in Zambia, and can attract a jail term of up to 15 years for both the prostitute and agents, if convicted. But the women are ready to take the risk for the lure of the money. The reporter got in touch with four women who arrange sex meetings or hook-ups with the girls for mostly older men.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

