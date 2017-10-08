MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A TWENTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe who testified that her 33-year-old husband has a tendency of venting his anger on her step-daughter everytime the couple differed has had her marriage been annulled by the Buchi local court.

It was however, Gerald Kabwe, who had sued Beatrice Mweemba for divorce on grounds that she is unfaithful. But in her evidence, Mweemba complained that her husband becomes violent whenever he is upset such that she sometimes opts to sleep outside the house.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

