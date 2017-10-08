YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

SECRETARY to Cabinet Rowland Msiska has directed senior government officials to embrace and effectively utilise the national scorecard system to track progress in the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

The scorecard is a technical tool to assist ministries and organisations to look into the future as accurately as possible and prepare for it. Dr Msiska says Government has adopted the balance scorecard as a tool for planning and performance management of the public service.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

