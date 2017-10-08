Life: What a journey – CHARLES CHISALA

WE ARE still exploring what the Bible says about the state of the dead.

What are the views of Solomon and the prophets about death? With plain Bible truth, American scholar, author and preacher Mark A Finley continues poking holes in the traditional, popularly held view that humans retain consciousness in death. When we die, “then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:7). It is this spirit that is popularly believed to be conscious, but does the Bible support that view? Let’s consider the word spirit, as used in the Bible. Its basic root meaning is “breath”, seen in such words as respiration. The English word spirit is from the Latin word spiritus, which of course is not found in the original Bible manuscripts since they were written in Hebrew and Greek. Instead, the New Testament uses the Greek word pneuma, from which we get such English words as pneumonia, a disease that obstructs breath, and pneumatic tyres that are inflated with “breath” or compressed air. Genesis 2:7 tells us that when God first made Adam, He used two components: “the dust of the ground” and the “breath of life”. When our Creator combined those two elements, they “became a living soul”- a living, breathing person. The miraculous process just described is called creation, and the opposite process is called death. Note how the Bible shows the terms “spirit” and “breath” to be synonymous, equivalent terms: “You send forth Your Spirit, they are created….. You take away their breath, they die and return to their dust” (Psalm 104:30, 29). “The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life” (Job 33:4). “If He should gather to Himself His Spirit and His breath, all flesh would perish together, and man would return to dust” (Job 34:14). Keep in mind two obvious facts about our breath or spirit: First, our breath/spirit does not exist apart from our body. Take away our body and lungs, and we stop breathing. Second, our breath/spirit is not the conscious part of us that thinks. Our brain does that. Remember the creation equation DUST + BREATH = LIVING SOUL? When this combination is broken, when there is separation, there is no living soul, no conscious being. Those who believe that humans are naturally immortal or have immortal souls need to remember where God’s spirit or breath is in each one of us. I am alive “all the while my breath is in me, and the spirit of God is in my nostrils” (Job 27:3, KJV). That is where our Creator placed it in the beginning. “The Lord God formed man… and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life” (Genesis 2:7). We should understand that this “breath of life” is more than just air. It’s the life-giving power of God! Hospital emergency rooms don’t have it. When we die, or “breathe our last” and expire, God takes this life-giving power back to Himself. But that power is abstract, it is not a conscious being. Read the wise man Solomon’s inspired description: “The [at death] dust will return to the earth as it was: and the spirit [breath] will return to God who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:7). At least three points should be observed about this verse: There is no implication that man’s breath is the same as his personality or “essence” – “the man himself.” On the contrary, the Bible here uses the neuter pronoun “it”. Remember that when Jesus died He committed His spirit (pneuma) into His Father’s hands (see Luke 23:46). If the body were a mere shell and the spirit “the real man” how strange that “three days” later Christ explicitly declared: “I have not yet ascended to my Father?” (John 20:17). Those who teach that the spirit is the “very essence” (or conscious person) contradict Christ and by claiming that He had ascended to His Father on Friday afternoon (when He died)! However, we must believe Christ’s words and conclude that the spirit (pneuma), which leaves the body at death, is not “the real man” or conscious being. Also, there is no implication (and biblical evidence) that man’s breath or spirit is a conscious entity. Since Solomon says the dust returns to earth “as it was”, we can assume that the breath or spirit also returns to God the same “as it was’ before. Adam’s breath was not conscious before God created him and breathed it into his nostrils, so why should we assume that it is conscious after his death? This concept of the pre-existence of the human soul or person before life on earth was voiced by Plato (who was not a prophet of God but a secular philosopher,) and accepted by the pagan religions of the East. Finally, the Bible’s description of death provides no comfort to those holding the traditional view of conscious, immortal souls ascending to God at death. For it makes no distinction between good men and bad men. It says the spirits (breaths) of all the dead, both the righteous and the wicked, go back to God at the moment of death. Everyone! For Bible-believing Christians, their great hope is the resurrection of the righteous at the second coming of Christ. Before that the dead remain dead and unconscious, unaware of anything on earth and in heaven. Don’t rush to Jesus’s parable (fiction) of the rich man, Lazarus and Abraham yet. Source: What The Bible Says About, by Mark A Finley, Pacific Publishing Association, USA. It is up to an individual to believe God (what the Bible says) or continue basking in the false comfort provided by the popular view of consciousness in death. Next Sunday we will look at what happens to our conscious thoughts when we die.charles_chisla@yahoo.com

