CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kapiri Mposhi

THE tarring of Kabwe-Ngabwe road will open up Kapiri Mposhi and Ngabwe districts to economic growth and infrastructure development, Central Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe has said.

Kabwe-Ngabwe road links Kabwe, Kapiri Mposhi (through Chipepo area) and Ngabwe districts, and its poor state is responsible for lack of development in the three chiefdoms it passes. Mr Kabwe said in an interview recently the road is one of those Government has captured in the annual work plans for upgrading to bituminous standard. “This is one of the roads we plan to upgrade to bituminous standard come 2018,” Mr Kabwe said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

