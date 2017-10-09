ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium, LusakaBUFFALOES 2 REAL 0

GREEN Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda says the soldiers will work hard to remain on the summit of the Super Division after beating struggling Real Nakonde.

Smarting from a 3-1 bashing by Lumwana Radiants, Buffaloes midfielder Sebastian Mwansa connected Mike Katiba’s cross on 15 minutes in a Week 30 encounter. Friday Samu completed the day’s work in the 37th minute taking Buffaloes to 56 points, three better than Lusaka Dynamos, who beat Nkana 1-0 in Kitwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

