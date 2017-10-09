The Ministry of General Education says it is disturbed by the viral video on social media in which two Chengelo School pupils in Mkushi district are captured brutally beating up a fellow pupil over a girl. Ministry Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga has told QTV News that school managements across the country should closely monitor the activities of pupils. She says school managements must endeavor to see to it that pupils are nurtured well and impacted with good morals as they spend most of their time in school.

