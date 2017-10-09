By REBECCA MUSHOTA –

One of Zambia’s top private schools Chengelo, has issued a public statement in which it regrets a sickening bullying incident that has gone viral showing a clip of two boys assaulting a fellow pupil with fists, kicks and a belt.

The incident is said to have happened on Friday last week as the school prepared to go on mid-term break.

In the clip, two boys are seen striking another pupil with punches and kicks while abusing him verbally. At one point, one of the attackers assaults him with a belt as he tries to protect his face.

There at least four other pupils in the room, some perched on top of the bunk beds but they all watch in horror, although one is seen smirking into the camera shooting the incident.

After a while, the figure of a slightly bigger boy emerges and steps in between the attackers and their cowering victim and there is a momentary pause in the activity.

For some reason, the peace-maker then leaves the room, and the sickening attack resumes.

Some parents speaking on condition of anonymity expressed outrage at reports that the two attackers, had not been immediately sanctioned despite their actions having been exposed by the video clip.

“The two boys in the clip attacking the white kid were there during a function on Friday where they were even ushering,” said a parent with a child at the school.

Some sources said the two attackers, both in form four, transferred to the school last year. One of them reported was expelled from another private school in Solwezi for similar behaviour.

It is not clear what triggered the incident but from the muffled accusations expressed in expletives suggest it had something to do with a message the victim said to have sent to the girlfriend of one of his attackers.

Chengelo School principal Andrew Cowling said in a statement that the school management regretted the incident and that it was appalled and saddened by the actions of their own students.

“The school management and board of governors are dealing with the case in line with our own safeguarding policies,” Mr Cowling said.

Mr Cowling said bullying was not tolerated at Chengelo and said that as soon as school resumed after half-term break, it would engage pupils in the matter.

The school would also hold a meeting with parents to address the matter on October 15, this year.

He said that all the parents involved as well as senior police authorities and legal advisors had been spoken to ensure that all appropriate procedures were followed.

Central Province deputy police Commissioner Diamond Likashi said the police command in the province had not yet received the report, but he had contacted the officer-in-charge for Mkushi to get the full details of the incident.

