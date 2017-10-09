It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the recent incident that took place here at Chengelo School on Friday evening. This extreme case of assault and the conduct of all those involved leaves us all saddened and appalled by the conduct of our own students. The School Management and Board of Governors are dealing with the case in line with our own safeguarding policies. In doing so the school has spoken to all of the parents of students involved in the incident as well as senior police authorities and legal advisors to ensure that all appropriate procedures are followed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

