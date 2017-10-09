A two-minute video in which two pupils at Chengelo School in Mkushi are captured brutally beating up a fellow pupil over a girl has gone viral on social media. The two pupils, one only wearing a black pair of trousers, while the other is in a striped T-shirt and checked boxer shorts, were captured taking turns kicking, slapping and punching their fellow pupil.

As the shirtless pupil was being beaten inside a dormitory, about four others watched, while one was capturing the incident on phone. The school have released the following statement. “It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the recent incident that took place here at Chengelo School on Friday evening. This extreme case of assault and the conduct of all those involved leaves us all saddened and appalled by the conduct of our own students.

