  ||    9 October 2017 @ 02:29

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
AN OVER two-minute video in which two pupils at Chengelo School in Mkushi are captured brutally beating up a fellow pupil over a girl has gone viral on social media.

The two pupils, one only wearing a black pair of trousers, while the other is in a stripped T-shirt and checked boxer shorts, were captured taking turns kicking, slapping and punching their fellow pupil.
As the shirtless pupil was being beaten inside a dormitory, about four others watched, while one was capturing the incident on phone.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.