CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AN OVER two-minute video in which two pupils at Chengelo School in Mkushi are captured brutally beating up a fellow pupil over a girl has gone viral on social media.

The two pupils, one only wearing a black pair of trousers, while the other is in a stripped T-shirt and checked boxer shorts, were captured taking turns kicking, slapping and punching their fellow pupil. As the shirtless pupil was being beaten inside a dormitory, about four others watched, while one was capturing the incident on phone.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

