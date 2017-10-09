Chengelo School, a boarding educational facility for Zambia’s who is who, has expelled two pupils who launched merciless assault of their colleague in what is believed to be beef over a girl. A video was leaked at the weekend showing two young boys beat a white boy while others watched the drama. The development has enraged many with the school finally acting a few hours ago. Chengelo has issued a statement that its sub disciplinary committee met today and decided to expel the “baby thugs.”

