KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

MATERO ward 28 councillor Annie Chinyanta and Youth Power Africa have partnered to empower youth and women in the area with entrepreneurship skills to ensure behavioural change and self-sustainability.

And Ms Chinyanta has empowered over 150 women in Matero with 50 kilogramme bags of rice to start businesses and uplift their livelihood. Speaking during a conference last week, Ms Chinyanta said the event is meant to tackle challenges of unemployment and other vices in the area.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

