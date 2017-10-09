Chipolopolo striker Alex N’gonga’s family home in Chimwemwe Township in Kitwe has been attacked by thugs following Zambia’s 1-0 loss to Nigeria in a decisive 2018 World Cup qualifier. Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga said a group of people emerged from a white Toyota Land Cruiser ACC 5492 and maliciously damaged two roofing sheets with stones. Mrs Katanga said the group accused N’gonga of missing scoring chances that crashed Zambia’s hopes of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

