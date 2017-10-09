By MILDRED KATONGO –

A MAN of Isoka has died after he allegedly consumed a poisonous concoction he believed could transform him into a rich man.

Police said Brian Sichinga of Chiembi village was said to have got the deadly brew from a traditional healer who allegedly made him believe the concoction would make him a wealthy man.

Muchinga police Commissioner Godwin Phiri said the Mr Sichinga complained of stomach pains after consuming the solution and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Phiri said Paul Sikaonga, the man alleged to have provided the mixture after introducing himself to Sichinga as a traditional healer was being held to help with investigations.

“The man who has now died was made to believe that the charms would make him wealthy,” he said.

Mr Phiri said Sichinga’s body was in Isoka hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

In another development a 10-year-old-girl of Shiwan’gandu District in Muchinga Province has allegedly been defiled by her grandfather who is now on the run.

Mr Phiri said the victim was defiled by the grandfather identified as Sunday Bowa after she was left in his care.

Mr Phiri said the incident happened last month when the grandmother Bwalya Mulopwe, 60, left the house, leaving the child in the care of her husband.

“We have a case in which a girl has been defiled by her grandfather in whose care she was left. The wife of the suspect reported the matter to the police and the suspect in on the run,” he said.

